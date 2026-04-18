How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee: Start Time Moved, TV Info, Pitching Matchup

No. 25 Ole Miss kept its hot streak going Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn. in a 7-4 win against Tennessee. Now, the Rebels will look clinch the series with an earlier-than-expected game time Saturday to avoid rain in the forecast.

Here’s everything to know about game two between Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Game One Recap

No. 25 Ole Miss opened its series at Tennessee with a 6-4 win, powered by three home runs and another steady outing from Hunter Elliott. The left‑hander worked six-plus innings and allowed only three runs while striking out five.

Hayden Federico led the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and his first homer of the season, while Tristan Bissetta and Judd Utermark added back‑to‑back shots in the third. Ole Miss built a 6-1 lead by the fifth before Tennessee chipped away, but Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks closed it out, with Hooks recording his third save.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Cade Townsend vs. RHP Tegan Kuhns

Townsend: 3-1, 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 35.2 IP, 27 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 54 SO, .201 Opp. BA

Kuhns: 2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 45.1 IP, 42 H, 21 R, 19 ER, 9 BB, 54 SO, .237 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

The start time for Saturday’s game has already been moved up due to the threat of rain in the evening time, so the forecast isn’t too surprising. Expect it to be windy, too. The National Weather Service forecast is “partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.”

Tomorrow’s game will now start at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT! https://t.co/Z5Boih46gy — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 18, 2026

How to Watch: No. 25 Ole Miss at Tennessee

Ole Miss

Out

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

Tennessee

All available.

The Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee rolls into the weekend playing its best baseball of the year. The Volunteers just swept No. 9 Mississippi State and followed it with an 11-1 run‑rule win over UNC Asheville.

They’re one of the cleanest defensive teams in the country, leading the SEC with a .984 fielding percentage. The pitching staff backs that up with the nation’s second‑best strikeout‑to‑walk ratio at 3.66 and only 2.91 walks per nine innings.

The rotation features Landon Mack and Tegan Kuhns on Friday and Saturday, with Evan Blanco on Sunday. All three sit below a 4.00 ERA. Mack leads the team with 64 strikeouts, Blanco has allowed the fewest hits, and Kuhns has issued only nine walks.

At the plate, Henry Ford drives the offense with 44 hits, 11 homers and 34 RBI. Blaine Brown adds nine home runs, and Manny Marin is the lone .300 hitter at .311. Power is spread throughout the lineup, with 15 different Volunteers hitting at least one home run this season.