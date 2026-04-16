Rebels in MLB: How Former Rebels Are Performing Early in New Season

Major League Baseball is just getting started with its months-long season and Ole Miss fans can find plenty of their favorite Rebels on professional diamonds.
Thirty-two former Rebels are spread across the major and minor leagues. Through three weeks, here’s how they’ve fared.
MLB
Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 4.50 G: 8 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 8.0 K: 5 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.13
Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays
- AVG: .304 AB: 46 H: 14 R: 4 2B: 4 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 7 BB: 1 SB: 0 OPS: .790
Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs
- Record: 0-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 1.0 K: 0 BB: 0 WHIP: 1.00
Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics
- Note: Hoglund has been on the injured list since March 23 with a sprained right knee. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day on April 7.
James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals
- Note: McArthur has been on the injured list since March 25 with right elbow inflammation.
Minor Leagues
Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)
- Record: 0-0 ERA: 4.70 G: 6 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 9 BB: 6 WHIP: 1.30
Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (Texas)
- AVG: .206 AB: 34 H: 7 R: 3 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 4 BB: 4 SB: 0 OPS: .613
Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Charlotte Knights (Chicago AL)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 3.52 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 10 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.43
Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 4.91 G: 7 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.1 K: 5 BB: 8 WHIP: 2.45
Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)
- AVG: .220 AB: 50 H: 11 R: 9 2B: 1 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 5 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .739
Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (Chicago AL)
- Note: Elko has been on the injured list since March 17.
Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 29.45 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 3.2 K: 4 BB: 4 WHIP: 4.91
- Note: DeLucia pitched for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic making two appearances including a start against Great Britain. Over two outings for the Italians, DeLucia worked 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA. In the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico, DeLucia worked four scoreless innings and earned a hold for his efforts.
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Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)
- AVG: .273 AB: 22 H: 6 R: 3 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 7 BB: 2 SB: 0 OPS: .775
Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (New York AL)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 10.38 G: 2 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 4.1 K: 7 BB: 7 WHIP: 2.77
Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh)
- Note: Diamond has been on the injured list since April 2 and has yet to appear in 2026.
Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (San Diego)
- Note: He was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.
Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)
- Note: Ross was assigned to the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks to open the 2026 season. He has yet to make an appearance.
Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago AL)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 6.00 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 6.0 K: 1 BB: 2 WHIP: 1.50
Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)
- Record: 1-0 ERA: 1.00 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 9.0 K: 7 BB: 3 WHIP: 0.78
Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles AL)
- Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.00 G: 3 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 3.0 K: 3 BB: 1 WHIP: 0.67
Luke Hill | Infielder | Lake County Captains (Cleveland)
- AVG: .174 AB: 23 H: 4 R: 1 2B: 0 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 5 BB: 5 SB: 0 OPS: .484
Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis)
- Record: 0-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 3 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 4.0 K: 6 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.25
Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 9.64 G: 4 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 4.2 K: 6 BB: 2 WHIP: 1.71
Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (Cleveland)
- Record: 0-1 ERA: 2.35 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 13 BB: 4 WHIP: 0.91
Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati)
- Record: 0-2 ERA: 5.14 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 7.0 K: 8 BB: 8 WHIP: 1.86
Connor Spencer | Pitcher | South Bend Cubs (Chicago NL)
- Note: Spencer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round last summer. He has been placed on the full season injured list for the 2026 season.
Brayden Jones | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay)
- Note: Jones was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round last summer. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 26 to open the 2026 season.
Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem RidgeYaks (Boston)
- Note: Tolbert was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.
Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia)
- Note: Carmack was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 22 to open the 2026 season.
Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota)
- Note: Dougherty was placed on the full season injured list on March 17.