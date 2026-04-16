Rebels in MLB: How Former Rebels Are Performing Early in New Season

Major League Baseball is just getting started with its months-long season and Ole Miss fans can find plenty of their favorite Rebels on professional diamonds.

Thirty-two former Rebels are spread across the major and minor leagues. Through three weeks, here’s how they’ve fared.

MLB

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels

Record: 0-1 ERA: 4.50 G: 8 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 8.0 K: 5 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.13

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .304 AB: 46 H: 14 R: 4 2B: 4 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 7 BB: 1 SB: 0 OPS: .790

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 0-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 1.0 K: 0 BB: 0 WHIP: 1.00

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund has been on the injured list since March 23 with a sprained right knee. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day on April 7.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur has been on the injured list since March 25 with right elbow inflammation.

Minor Leagues

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 4.70 G: 6 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 9 BB: 6 WHIP: 1.30

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (Texas)

AVG: .206 AB: 34 H: 7 R: 3 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 4 BB: 4 SB: 0 OPS: .613

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Charlotte Knights (Chicago AL)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 3.52 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 10 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.43

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 4.91 G: 7 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.1 K: 5 BB: 8 WHIP: 2.45

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)

AVG: .220 AB: 50 H: 11 R: 9 2B: 1 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 5 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .739

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (Chicago AL)

Note: Elko has been on the injured list since March 17.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 29.45 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 3.2 K: 4 BB: 4 WHIP: 4.91

Note: DeLucia pitched for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic making two appearances including a start against Great Britain. Over two outings for the Italians, DeLucia worked 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA. In the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico, DeLucia worked four scoreless innings and earned a hold for his efforts.

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)

AVG: .273 AB: 22 H: 6 R: 3 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 7 BB: 2 SB: 0 OPS: .775

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (New York AL)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 10.38 G: 2 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 4.1 K: 7 BB: 7 WHIP: 2.77

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh)

Note: Diamond has been on the injured list since April 2 and has yet to appear in 2026.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (San Diego)

Note: He was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)

Note: Ross was assigned to the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks to open the 2026 season. He has yet to make an appearance.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago AL)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 6.00 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 6.0 K: 1 BB: 2 WHIP: 1.50

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)

Record: 1-0 ERA: 1.00 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 9.0 K: 7 BB: 3 WHIP: 0.78

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles AL)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.00 G: 3 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 3.0 K: 3 BB: 1 WHIP: 0.67

Luke Hill | Infielder | Lake County Captains (Cleveland)

AVG: .174 AB: 23 H: 4 R: 1 2B: 0 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 5 BB: 5 SB: 0 OPS: .484

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 3 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 4.0 K: 6 BB: 3 WHIP: 1.25

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 9.64 G: 4 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 4.2 K: 6 BB: 2 WHIP: 1.71

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (Cleveland)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 2.35 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 13 BB: 4 WHIP: 0.91

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 5.14 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 7.0 K: 8 BB: 8 WHIP: 1.86

Connor Spencer | Pitcher | South Bend Cubs (Chicago NL)

Note: Spencer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round last summer. He has been placed on the full season injured list for the 2026 season.

Brayden Jones | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay)

Note: Jones was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round last summer. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 26 to open the 2026 season.

Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem RidgeYaks (Boston)

Note: Tolbert was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.

Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia)

Note: Carmack was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 22 to open the 2026 season.

Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota)