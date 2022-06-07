Lafayette Supervisors Give OK for Adult Treatment Facility

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors gave the green light for a voluntary residential adult treatment facility Monday during its regular meeting.

The Board approved a conditional use permit to allow a commercial, low-density use in an A-1 zoning district for Wellery Farms Oxford.

Wellery Farms, being developed by York Developments, plans to have 16 joined units and 30 cabins that could potentially accommodate 150 patients.

Wellery Farms is a voluntary wellness and recovery treatment facility for people 18 and older.

Earlier this year, the Lafayette County Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit request; however, the commission added some requirements which included Wellery Farms building an 8-foot fence, developing a notification system to alert neighbors and law enforcement of possible issues if someone leaves the facility, offer drug awareness education at local high school.

The development must also provide the materials needed to pave County Road 316.

The approval Monday only allows the use in the A-1 district so that the developers can begin designing a site plan which will go before the Board of Supervisors for its approval.