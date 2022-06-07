OPD Arrests Three Oxford Men in Connection with Armed Robbery

From left, Dewayne Pegues, Austin Thompson and Lakerrian Ruffin

Three local men were arrested recently for their roles in an armed robbery.

On May 31, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

The suspects were quickly identified and taken into custody without incident.

Lakerrian Ruffin, 19, of Oxford was charged with armed robbery.

Austin Thompson, 20, and Dewayne Pegues, 18, both of Oxford, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

Ruffin, Thompson, and Pegues were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing where Ruffin was issued a $15,000 bond. Thompson and Pegues were each issued $5,000 bonds.