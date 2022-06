A Tupelo man was arrested recently and charged with sexually battering a minor.

Branson Gilliam

On June 1, the Oxford Police Department took a report of an alleged sexual battery of a juvenile.

After investigation, Branson Gilliam, 21, of Tupelo was charged with sexual battery.

Gilliam was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

Staff report