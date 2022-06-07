Precincts for Lafayette County, Oxford Voters for Today’s Primary Election

Poll for the Mississippi Primary Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Lafayette County residents will vote for their preferred candidate to serve as the U.S. House Representatives for District 1, a seat currently being held by U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly.
With Kelly on the Republican ballot is Mark D. Strauss.
On the Democratic ballot are Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
The U.S. House race is the only race on today’s ballot for Lafayette County voters.
Below is a list of precincts. If you are unsure of where to vote, call the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (662) 234-4951.
Oxford 1: Extension Office, 70 F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway (CR 406), Oxford
Denmark-Lafayette Springs-Pine Bluff: Fire Station #11, 11 County Road 287 Oxford
Yocona Community Center: 826 Highway 334, Oxford
Oxford 2: Oxford Conference Center 102 Ed Perry Blvd., Oxford
Philadelphia: Philadelphia Community Center, 1303 Highway 30 East, Etta
Oxford 3: Stone Recreation Center, 423 Washington Ave., Oxford
Abbeville: Abbeville Town Hall, 8 Business 7 South, Abbeville
College Hill: College Hill Community Center, 10 County Road 130, Oxford
Taylor 3: Taylor Community Center, 78 County Road 338, Taylor
Oxford 4: Lafayette Civic Club, 14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd, Oxford
Burgess: Oasis Church, 861 Highway 6 West, Oxford
Anchor-Taylor 4: Green’s Shop, 177 County Road 376, Water Valley
Union West: Fire Station #16, 823 County Road 313, Oxford
Harmontown: Fire Station #1, 599 Highway 310, Como
Oxford 5: Lafayette County Health Department, 101 Center Ridge Drive (Hwy 7 S) Oxford
Paris: Fire Station #14, 31 County Road 430, Paris
Tula: Fire Station #6, 153 County Road 436, Oxford
Airport Grocery: Fire Station #3, 15 County Road 369, Oxford