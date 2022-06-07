Precincts for Lafayette County, Oxford Voters for Today’s Primary Election

Poll for the Mississippi Primary Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Lafayette County residents will vote for their preferred candidate to serve as the U.S. House Representatives for District 1, a seat currently being held by U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly.

With Kelly on the Republican ballot is Mark D. Strauss.

On the Democratic ballot are Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.

The U.S. House race is the only race on today’s ballot for Lafayette County voters.

Below is a list of precincts. If you are unsure of where to vote, call the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (662) 234-4951.

Oxford 1: Extension Office, 70 F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway (CR 406), Oxford

Denmark-Lafayette Springs-Pine Bluff: Fire Station #11, 11 County Road 287 Oxford

Yocona Community Center: 826 Highway 334, Oxford

Oxford 2: Oxford Conference Center 102 Ed Perry Blvd., Oxford

Philadelphia: Philadelphia Community Center, 1303 Highway 30 East, Etta

Oxford 3: Stone Recreation Center, 423 Washington Ave., Oxford

Abbeville: Abbeville Town Hall, 8 Business 7 South, Abbeville

College Hill: College Hill Community Center, 10 County Road 130, Oxford

Taylor 3: Taylor Community Center, 78 County Road 338, Taylor

Oxford 4: Lafayette Civic Club, 14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd, Oxford

Burgess: Oasis Church, 861 Highway 6 West, Oxford

Anchor-Taylor 4: Green’s Shop, 177 County Road 376, Water Valley

Union West: Fire Station #16, 823 County Road 313, Oxford

Harmontown: Fire Station #1, 599 Highway 310, Como

Oxford 5: Lafayette County Health Department, 101 Center Ridge Drive (Hwy 7 S) Oxford

Paris: Fire Station #14, 31 County Road 430, Paris

Tula: Fire Station #6, 153 County Road 436, Oxford

Airport Grocery: Fire Station #3, 15 County Road 369, Oxford