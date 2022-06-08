District 1 U.S. House Primary Results

In the District 1 U.S. House of Representative Republican primary Tuesday, Congressman Trent Kelly took 90 percent of the votes over his opponent Mark Strauss.

Kelly received 26,822 votes and Strauss received 3,039.

Kelly was first elected back in 2015 in a special election following the death of Congressman Alan Nunnelee.

Dianne Black

In the Democrat primary, Dianne Black got 79 percent of the votes, or 8,068 votes, beating Hunter Avery, who received 2,110 votes. She will face Kelly in the general election in November.

At this time, there are no independent or third-party candidates.

This is a developing story. Local, Lafayette County numbers will be added as they become available.

Staff report