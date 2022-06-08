OPD Investigates Shooting in Delta Dog Parking Lot; Two in Custody

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department is on scene at a shooting that took place this morning in the parking lot at Delta Dog off University Avenue.

OPD sent out a tweet at about 11 a.m. that there was a large police presence in the parking lot and advised the public to avoid the area.

Via Twitter/OxfordMSPolice

Social media became a flurry of rumors of an active shooter in the area. However, at 11:15, OPD tweeted that there was not an active shooter but that someone did get shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.

The person who was shot sustained injuries in the rear parking lot. There were no shots fired inside any of the businesses.

At about 11:45 a.m., OPD released a statement that there are two people of interest in custody.

At 11:18 a.m., the Oxford School District texted parents that the Oxford Middle School was briefly under precautionary restrictions due to police activity in the area; however, the campus was secured and all was clear.

Students are attending summer school at the Middle School.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.