Learn More About Human Trafficking at Mississippi Exchange Club Conference

The Mississippi District Exchange Clubs will hold its 101st annual Convention at the Courtyard by Marriott in Oxford.

The convention will be held June 17-19.

The Mississippi District, which consists of more than 600 members in 29 clubs across the state, is part of the National Exchange Club, a 111-year-old service organization, focusing on youth, community service, Americanism and the prevention of child abuse.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell

“We are extremely honored to host the annual convention in Oxford,” said Mike Brownlee, president of the Exchange Club of Oxford. “We’re also honored to have Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell speak to us, as well as Lt. Guy Collins, Mississippi Bureau Special Victims Director. They will give us the latest on human trafficking in Mississippi.”

Tindell and Collins will speak from 10-11 a.m. on June 18, at the Courtyard by Marriott on East Jackson Avenue.

“The Mississippi District would like to open this particular part of our convention to those interested in hearing what Commissioner Tindell and Lt. Collins have to say, especially law enforcement and school administrators,” said Randy Gay of Vicksburg, Mississippi District president.

“Mississippi is an avenue for trafficking and college campuses are prime hunting grounds for those in the trafficking business,” said Denise Strub, executive director of the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, which fights against child abuse and neglect. “The Mississippi District Board believes that because of our national project to fight child abuse and neglect, it’s important to open this session to the public.”

For more information on the convention, contact Denise Strub at 662-721-8691 or denisestrub34@gmail.com.

For more information on the National Exchange Club, visit www.nationalexchangeclub.org, or the Mississippi District Exchange Club, visit www.mississippidistrictexchange.com.

