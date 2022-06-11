Sunday, June 12, 2022
Featured

Oxford Holds March for Our Lives Rally

0
239
Photos by Savannah Shook

As thousands gathered at the national March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. Saturday, folks here in Oxford gathered on the downtown Square in support of gun safety legislation.

Several spoke on the steps of City Hall while others carried signs and posters.

The rally in Oxford was organized by Don Mason and other local people.

The first national March For Our Lives march in Washington D.C. was organized mostly by high school students after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

