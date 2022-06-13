Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Mid-South Monday; High Temps All Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It’s hotter’n the devil’s armpits in Mississippi today and for most of the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Lafayette County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the temperature is expected to reach dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors.

High temperatures with heat index values above 100 degrees are expected for several days this week.

The NWS has already issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday.

As of today, there is little chance of rain this week. Wednesday and Thursday both have a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop ever-so-slightly on the weekend with a high Saturday of 89 degrees and 91 on Sunday. However, if the humidity remains high, the heat index could make it feel hotter.

The NWS suggests taking extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.