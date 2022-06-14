Batesville Man Killed in Tuesday Wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Batesville man.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville, was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley, also traveling east on the highway.

Gaines received fatal injuries from the crash.

Daniels and his passenger, Van D.Faulkner, 57, of Holly Springs, were treated and released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Staff report