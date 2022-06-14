Former Local Color Location to Gain Two New Developments

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Renderings via architect Michael Ellis

Two new buildings will soon be built where the former gift shop Local Color once stood on North Boulevard.

On Monday, the Oxford Planning Commission was presented with two requests by developers of The Grove at North Lamar proposed near the Savannah Square Development on the corner of North Lamar and Pleasant Drive.

Both requests were for special exceptions – one from the city’s structure height limit for a building that will front North Lamar and the other to allow for first-floor residential units in the second building.

Building “A,” which will front North Lamar will have 9,120 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with three floors of residential units above it. The height of the building will be 46-feet high. Having a four-story building in the Traditional Neighborhood Business zone is only allowed by a special exception granted by the Commission.

Developers have designed the fourth floor using a ‘step back” design to relieve some of the building height perspective from the street level, giving the façade of the building the appearance of being three stories.

Building “B” will front Pleasant Drive and be just residential units.

The commission voted 3 to 2 to approve the special exception.

For Building “B,” developers asked for a special exception to allow only residential units, which can be allowed in TNB via a special exception. Building “B” will front Pleasant Drive, next to a residential neighborhood. Since Building “A” provides commercial space, planning staff said it would not be appropriate for Building “B” and recommended approval.

The commission approved the special exception for first-floor residential unanimously.

The two special reception requests will go before the Oxford Board of Aldermen for their approval at a future meeting.