Holcomb Dunbar Rebrands, Changes Name to Holcomb Law Group￼

Holcomb Dunbar Attorneys announced recently that it has completed a major rebranding to reflect the continued growth under its new name, Holcomb Law Group.

The rebranding better reflects the regional reach and growth of the firm because of its recent merger and expansion into Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee.

Holcomb Law Group is a full-service law firm providing full litigation support in commercial trucking defense, premises liability, product liability, medical malpractice, complex bankruptcies and commercial litigation and collection throughout the Southeast.

“We feel the tremendous growth and expanded scope of services we are now providing is best reflected under the Holcomb Law Group banner,” says Jonathan Masters, a partner at Holcomb Law Group.

The firm traces its roots to 1885 with its founding in Clarksdale.

“We attribute the firm’s longevity and success to recognizing businesses’ and clients’ needs and being able to meet those needs head-on,” Masters said. “This rebranding reflects that 137-year history and our commitment to continue that history of providing outstanding legal services into the future.”

The firm’s offices are in Oxford at the Commons Office Park, 400 Enterprise Drive; Jackson at 5760 I-55 North; and Memphis at Clark Tower, 27th Floor, 5100 Poplar Ave.

Visit www.holcombgroup.com to explore the updated website, brand and offices.

Staff report