Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Offering Fresh Food to Locals for 22 Years

The Mid-Town Farmers’ Market opened May 1 and offers a large selection of produce, jams, flowers and baked goods to its customers

It also offers a stable market for its vendors to sell their produce and products to the Oxford and Lafayette communities two days a week.

The market, now in its 22nd year, is open from 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ivan Collier who works at Cherry Creek Orchard in Pontotoc, a 150-acre farm that specializes in peaches, said he has been coming to the Mid-Town market for five years, but that Cherry Creek has probably had a presence at the market since it opened.

“The people who run the market are great to work with and the people of Oxford are great, and we enjoy being able to come and visit with our regular customers who come through,” Collier said.

Along with fresh produce, vendors sell jams and jellies, salsa, canned vegetables and fresh-baked pastries and bread.

Talisha Gordon and her mother, Bridgette Gordon, with Live Again Events, have been selling pound cakes and other baked goods at the Mid-Town for five years, often using the funds to hold events in the community for women.

They sell blueberry, poppyseed, banana nut, zucchini cakes and more.

“Our new flavor this season is almond,” Talisha said. “But strawberry has been a popular flavor this year so far. People are really like it.”

Aileen Bost started at the market 20+ years ago as a farmer as one of the owners of Bost Farm. She eventually volunteered to sit on the Board of Directors and is now the market director.

“As the director, I try to make sure I’ve got a good group of vendors which I do have and make sure we communicate with them and make sure they feel like they’re being taken care of,” Bost said. “It’s important to take care of them as well as the customers.”

The market will run until October and is in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Center on North Lamar Boulevard, about a half-mile from the Square.

For more information, visit Mid-Town Farmer’s Market on Facebook or www.mtfarmersmarket.com.