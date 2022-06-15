Fisher-Driver to Retire After 40 Years With the City of Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Municipal Court Clerk Donna Fisher-Driver is retiring after working for the city of Oxford for 40 years.

Last week, Fisher-Driver was recognized by the Mayor and Oxford Board of Aldermen for her many years of service.

Donna Fisher-Driver will retire at the end of this month. File photo

“The experience that is walking out the door is frightening,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill said about Driver before reading a retirement resolution. “She is a walking encyclopedia of all things court.”

Fisher-Driver has worked for the city since she was 17 years old.

She started working at City Hall in 1981 as part of the Vocational Office Training Class offered at the B&I Complex while she was a senior in high school. After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1982, she continued working for the city and enrolled at the University of Mississippi.

She was hired in 1985 to serve as Municipal Court Clerk under the late Mayor John Leslie. Judge Dwight Ball was the presiding municipal judge.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in general business from Ole Miss in 1993.

As Court Clerk, Fisher-Driver has worked with four different judges, five prosecutors and four public defenders.

She was named the 2021 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year in December 2021.

“I am very thankful to God for his guidance and I’m thankful to Him for the ability to touch lives,” Fisher-Driver said. “The people I’ve met, the friendships I’ve made will be with me forever.”

Fisher-Driver’s last day will be on June 30.

“Donna Fisher Driver through her faith, wise counsel, and service mentality has served the citizens of Oxford with compassion, humility, integrity, kindness, and love while ensuring all people received the full attention and good fidelity of the court … (she) has made a mark on the city of Oxford, through her service and has positively touched many lives; and that her legacy will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come,” stated the resolution.

