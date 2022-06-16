Weekend Temps Expected to ‘Cool Down’ to ‘Only’ 90 Degrees on Sunday; Triple Digits Return Next Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It’s probably a good idea to throw a little extra pennies into the family savings account for the upcoming electric bills as temperatures remain high over the next several days.

Next week is looking to be even hotter than it’s been the last few days.

How much humidity is in the air will determine the heat index value.

Today, there is a slight chance of showers in the afternoon that will do little to cool things down. The high today is 96 degrees with heat index values making it feel up to 102 degrees.

Friday is also looking to be sunny and hot with a high of 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for all of north Mississippi, including Oxford and Lafayette County through 8 p.m. on Friday.

A small “break” in super high heat is expected to happen on Saturday and Sunday with the high Saturday set for 92 degrees and 90 degrees on Sunday. The air is expected to be dryer, keeping heat index values under 100 degrees.

Fingers crossed.

However, on Monday the mercury will start to inch back up with highs expected to be in the high 90s for most of the week with the heat index values pushing those highs into the 100s, according to the NWS.

No rain is forecasted from Friday-Tuesday.

Continued hot and humid weather could produce similar high power demands through the end of this week. TVA and local power companies are encouraging users to join them in conserving power and saving money, especially during the peak use hours of 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., by taking a few simple steps:

Turn up your thermostat – even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and do not significantly impact your comfort.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air – they use less energy than your air conditioner.

If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances during peak hours.

Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.

Additional energy-saving tips can be found at energyright.com/residential.