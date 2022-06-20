LHS JROTC Scores Big at Leadership Course

LHS AFJROTC cadets attending the Bossier Parrish Cadet Leadership Course recently were Jonathon Allen, Jaedon Davis, Sarah Hamm, Landon Kain, Destiny Lynch, Braxton Moore, J. T. Phillips, Cody Quarles, Cannon Smart, Caleb Strong and MaKenzie Toles. Photo provided

The Lafayette High School Air Force JROTC took home several awards recently from the Bossier Parrish Cadet Leadership Course.

The Leadership Course took place June 5-11 and 11 LHS students attended.

“Our cadets did outstanding,” said Ret. Maj. Harvey Rice, who heads up the JROTC.

Cadets from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi attended the course. The LHS JROTC cadets were the only group representing Mississippi.

The summer course prepares students to develop skills that will enable cadets to assume leadership positions in AFJROTC

Those attending were Jonathon Allen, Jaedon Davis, Sarah Hamm, Landon Kain, Destiny Lynch, Braxton Moore, J. T. Phillips, Cody Quarles, Cannon Smart, Caleb Strong and MaKenzie Toles.

The following is a list of their awards:

Braxton Moore – Drill Master, Honor Flight, and Leadership Award.

Cody Quarles – Top 10 percent Distinguished Graduate, Warrior Flight

Jaedon Davis – Leadership Award, Warrior Flight

Sarah Hamm – Leadership Award

Caleb Strong – Leadership Award

MaKenzie Toles – selected to carry the MS State Flag at graduation.

Destiny Lynch – Honor Flight

Staff report