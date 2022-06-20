Wonderbird Spirits Gin Distillery Gets OK for Growth Plans

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Wonderbird Spirits gin distillery will be expanding.

Wonderbird Spirits gin distillery took flight in 2019 with the opening of the 2,500-square-foot distillery off Old Taylor Road in Lafayette County.

Three years later, the state’s first grain-to-grass gin distillery has grown in its distribution, requiring a bigger distillery.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Wonderbird’s request for a conditional use permit to expand the facility to 7,500 square feet. The board also approved the final site plan for the renovations.

Wonderbird is the brainchild of friends and co-owners Chand Harlow, Rob Forster, and Thomas Alexander.

Alexander attended Monday’s meeting.

The Board asked if the expansion meant more job opportunities.

“We hope to gain 10 more employees over the next five years,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the distillery has worked hard to be a “good neighbor” in the community. From doing tours of its facility to working with Visit Oxford to help promote local tourism, he said he and the other owners continue to find ways to be involved with Oxford and Lafayette County.

When the pandemic first hit, Wonderbird halted production on their gin and started manufacturing 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer that was provided to the city and county, as well as several first-responder agencies.

Also on Monday, the Board approved: