Oxford Leaders Approve Medical Cannabis Dispensary Business Permit Ordinance

Potential medical marijuana dispensaries can begin applying to the Mississippi Department of Revenue for a business permit on July 1.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance Tuesday that creates a new license that is issued through the City Clerk’s Office for medical cannabis businesses.

The license will cost $1,500 for the first year and then $1,000 for each subsequent year.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city had hoped to charge more for the fee but the state capped them.

“We had hoped we’d be able to charge what we believe it will cost us to both oversee this new business category, the policing and security measures, the city clerk’s responsibilities, inspections and much more,” Tannehill said at the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday. “But the state chose to allow themselves to charge an exorbitant fee and limit what municipalities can charge.”

Those applying for a license will be required to submit confirmation that their business complies with the city’s recently-passed distance requirements – 1,000 feet from a church or school and must comply with all state laws.

All applications, reports and documents that the applicant provides to the state or that are provided by the state to the applicant, shall also be provided to the city of Oxford including annual licenses, revocations, reports, notices and violations.

Due to the short amount of time until people can start applying for licenses on the state level, the Board of Aldermen held a first reading and public hearing Tuesday and also voted to approve the new business permit category which will go into effect in 30 days.