Oxford Speech and Debate Students Place at National Tournament

OHS Speech & Debate teammates pause for a quick photo in Louisville, KY while attending the 2022 National Speech & Debate Tournament. Photo courtesy of OHS Speech & Debate Coach, Ryne Bankston.





Oxford High School students competed at the 2022 National Speech & Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky recently where they placed nationally in several categories.

Sneha Majumdar finished in the Top 16 in the nation in World Schools.

Other students who placed at the national tournament are:

William Berry finished Top 32 in the Nation in World Schools.

Noah Amidon finished Top 50 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Claire Anne Boudreaux finished Top 100 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Tommy Nichol finished Top 150 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Throughout the year, more than 6,000 students qualify for the chance to have their message heard in front of thousands. It all culminates at the National Speech & Debate Tournament.

With 24 different competitive events, the National Tournament is the pinnacle of public speaking for speech and debate competitors from around the globe.

Oxford High School Speech & Debate is under the direction of teacher, Ryne Bankston.

Staff report