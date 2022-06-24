Lafayette County Now ‘Moderate’ Level of New COVID-19 Cases

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The heat isn’t the only thing that’s been rising in Lafayette County lately.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Oxford has doubled since May.

In May, there were a total of 226 new cases locally, an increase from 104 new cases in April.

From the CDC Covid Tracker

From June 1-22, there have been 427 new cases reported, according to the city of Oxford’s COVID-19 data website.

The increase is in line with the upward trend for new cases across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Lafayette County’s Community Level went from “Low” two weeks ago, to “Moderate.”

However, there has only been one death due to COVID-19 in Lafayette County since March.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said COVID-19 cases are rising at “an accelerated rate,” as are outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton, Desoto and Tunica counties are currently designated as having “High” community levels and the CDC has recommended people to wear masks in public places in those counties.

People who are at higher risk for a more serious illness from COVID-19 should wear a mask in Lafayette County while in public, according to the CDC.

No local mask mandates are currently in place in Oxford.

Hospitalizations in Mississippi have also risen. On June 22, there were 251 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 with 42 in the ICU, up from June 1 when there were 83 people in the hospital and 22 in the ICU.