Rain Finally in the Forecast for Lafayette County on Sunday; Cooler Temps Follow

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County could finally see some rain this weekend.

However, we have two more hot days to get through before that happens.

Today’s high is expected to reach 95 degrees under sunny skies. The humidity is at about 40 percent thus far today, which should keep heat index values down to a dull roar today.

However, Saturday could be a real scorcher with the high expected to reach 100 degrees with higher humidity due to the rain coming in on Sunday.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When it’s not raining, it will be hot with the high reaching about 98 degrees.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms continues Saturday night, mainly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The “cool” front will bring much-welcomed relief from the extreme heat for a couple of days.

Monday’s high is expected to be about 85 degrees and Tuesday’s high is forecasted to be about 87 degrees.

However, temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week with the high temperatures back in the lower to mid-90s by midweek.

For folks headed to Omaha, Nebraska to watch the Ole Miss Rebels play in the College World Series this weekend, there is a chance of rain Saturday, mostly during the day, and should be tapering off by the evening hours. Ole Miss is set to play at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday in Omaha will be a very pleasant 78 degrees under sunny skies.