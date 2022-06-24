Rally for Reproductive Freedom Planned for July 2 in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two days before the county celebrates the birth of the United States, freedom and independence, a rally will take place on the Square in protest of the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Rally for Reproductive Freedom will be held at 10 a.m. on July 2 on the Square. It will begin in front of City Hall where speakers will discuss the recent ruling and what “freedom and independence really mean,” according to event organizer Forrest Jenkins.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the permit for the rally on Tuesday. While the event was planned in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision, Jenkins said the fight wasn’t over and it is still important for people to gather in solidarity.

“It’s not really welcomed to have these conversations in most workspaces or religious spaces,” Jenkins said. “I feel like for every person who shows up (on July 2) there are probably six to 10 women who feel like they can’t go to something like this publicly. These types of events allow people to feel affirmed and be with those who feel the same way, being out in the open and giving each other a bit of energy.”

People attending the rally are welcome to carry signs and posters but they cannot be attached to sticks or poles.

After the rally in front of City Hall, the participants will walk around the Square two times.

For more information about the event, visit the March for Reproductive Freedom on Facebook.