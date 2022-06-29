Ole Miss Football Player Recovering from Gunshot Wound After Being Shot in Omaha; Family Asking for Information

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Ole Miss football player was shot in Omaha, Nebraska early Monday morning after celebrating the Ole Miss baseball team winning the national championship.

According to his family, Andrew “Drew” Burnett, 19, was shot in the leg at about 1 a.m. Monday and is now at his home in Memphis recovering.

“He’s doing well,” Cassidy Burnett, Drew’s sister-in-law Cassidy Burnett told Hotty Toddy News Tuesday. “He’s in high spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Andrew Burnett joined the Ole Miss Rebels late last season as a walk-on freshman. Photo provided.

According to the Omaha Police Blotter, the shooting occurred near the corner of 12th and Cass Street. Officers responded at about 1:14 a.m. Monday and found Burnett with a gunshot wound to the leg. Witness said the gunfire came from a dark-colored extended cab pick-up.

“He was there with his brother, Scott, who is a senior at Ole Miss,” Cassidy said “He was shot while they were walking back to the hotel. We don’t think he was targeted, necessarily. To our knowledge, no one else in the area was shot. So it really seems to be just a random drive-by shooting.”

Burnett was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where he was treated and released to his family, who quickly brought Burnett back home to Memphis.

Wearing No. 23, Burnett was a walk-on freshman who recently joined the Ole Miss Rebels as a wide receiver. He attended and played football at Memphis University School before coming to Ole Miss.

His brother, James Burnett, said after talking to doctors and coaches, Drew should be set to play this upcoming football season.

“His trainer has a good plan to get him back on the field,” James Burnett said. “Hopefully, by mid-fall.”

Burnett’s family is hoping that by sharing Drew’s story, someone who was in Omaha around the time of the shooting might remember something that could lead to the arrest of the shooter.

“We’re just asking if someone saw anything to contact the police,” Cassidy said.

Anyone with information can contact Omaha CrimeStoppers at 402-444-(STOP) or online at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.