Abbeville Man Faces Charges After Domestic Violence Call

Russell Evans

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of domestic violence in progress call in the area of Highway 7 South, near County Road 369.

Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident.

During the investigation, Russell Eades Evans, 36, of Abbeville was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony domestic violence-simple assault (fourth or greater).

Evans was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and a MDOC hold.

Staff report