Friday, July 1, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Man Charged with Sex Crimes After Minor Found in His Vehicle

A Winona man was arrested earlier today on two sex-related charges with a minor.

Decarlos Carruth

On Thursday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies located a suspicious vehicle while on routine patrol in the area of Highway 7 South.

Deputies checked on the vehicle, and after further investigation located a juvenile in the vehicle with an adult male, later identified as, Decarlos Carruth, 27, of Winona.

Investigators were called to the scene and began investigating the suspicious activity.

Carruth was ultimately arrested and charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and sexual battery of a minor.

Carruth was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond set by a Justice Court judge.

Staff report

