Friday, July 1, 2022
4th of July Closings, Trash Schedules, Weather, Fireworks and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With the Fourth of July on a Monday this year, most folks are looking forward to a three-day weekend.

While almost all city offices and departments will be closed, the Oxford City Pool will be open on the Fourth of July from 1 to 6 p.m.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of rain Monday; although any rain should move out of the area by sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies Monday night.

The city of Oxford’s firework show will begin at 9 p.m. Monday from the Oxford High School campus.

Fireworks are illegal otherwise inside the city limits, but legal out in the county.

The city of Oxford will not pick up garbage or rubbish on Monday. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. Trash should be at the curb by 6 a.m.

Lafayette County will not pick up trash on Monday. Monday’s route will run on Wednesday.

All city, county, state and federal courts and offices, the U.S. Post Office and banks will be closed.

The Oxford-University Transit buses will not run on Monday, and parking around the downtown Square and in the city’s parking garage will be free.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Public Library will be closed Monday.

