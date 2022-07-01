MHP Ramps Up Enforcement Over 4th of July; AAA Expects High Travel Numbers

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ramping up its enforcement efforts in preparation for the 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, which will begin at 5 p.m. today and end on Tuesday at midnight.

Troopers will conduct high-visibility enforcement activities to promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes over the Independence Day Holiday Travel Period. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

During the 2021 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 151 crashes with two fatalities and made 146 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 518 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

“As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must not neglect to prepare to conduct safe travel practices over the holiday period,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “MHP Troopers will be tasked with providing oversight through enforcement efforts to ensure motorists get to and from their holiday destinations safely.”

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

Car travel is expected to set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break, and despite things costing more, they are still finding ways to take that much-needed vacation.”

