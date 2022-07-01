Friday, July 1, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Armed Robbery

0
1225

An Oxford man was arrested recently for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Shaquavious Quarles

On June 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report regarding a robbery that occurred near University Avenue and Highway 7.

After investigation, Shaquavious Quarles, 23, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of armed robbery. The stolen property was recovered.

Quarles was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleMan Charged with Sex Crimes After Minor Found in His Vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles