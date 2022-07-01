Oxford Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Armed Robbery

An Oxford man was arrested recently for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Shaquavious Quarles

On June 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report regarding a robbery that occurred near University Avenue and Highway 7.

After investigation, Shaquavious Quarles, 23, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of armed robbery. The stolen property was recovered.

Quarles was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.

Staff report