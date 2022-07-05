High Heat, Humidity Continue Throughout the Week; Heat Advisory Issued for Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Images via the NWS/Memphis

With the last several days feeling more like a “normal” summer in north Mississippi, higher than average heat and humidity return to the area this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Lafayette County that started at 7 a.m. today and runs through 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Heat index values at or above 105 degrees are expected for most of north Mississippi.

The high temperature expected today through Thursday is 95 degrees with the heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees. Thursday and Friday will reach about 97 degrees with possible heat index values above 105.

The weekend could have slightly lower temperatures due to an increased chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the afternoons.

Scattered brief showers are also possible today through Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours as well.

The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected.

What is the difference between the actual temperature and the heat index values?

The heat index is how “hot” it feels. The heat index value is determined by combining the air temperature and humidity percentages.

The human body normally cools itself by sweating and then the heat is removed from the body via evaporation of sweat. When it is humid the evaporation of sweat is slowed down, allowing our bodies to overheat more quickly.

Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended through Friday.