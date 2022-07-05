Oxford Man Charged with Allegedly Stealing Lots of Cash from Local Business

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man last week for allegedly dealing money from a business.

Darrion Morris

On June 27, OPD officers responded to a business in the 300 block of East Jackson Avenue to take a report about a large sum of cash being stolen.

After investigation, Darrion Morris, 27, of Oxford was arrested on June 30 and charged with grand larceny.

Morris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the case.

Staff report