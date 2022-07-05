Tuesday, July 5, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Charged with Allegedly Stealing Lots of Cash from Local Business

0
1928

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man last week for allegedly dealing money from a business.

Darrion Morris

On June 27, OPD officers responded to a business in the 300 block of East Jackson Avenue to take a report about a large sum of cash being stolen.

After investigation, Darrion Morris, 27, of Oxford was arrested on June 30 and charged with grand larceny.

Morris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the case.

Staff report

Previous articleOxford Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Armed Robbery

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles