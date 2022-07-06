Lafayette County New Covid Cases Remain at ‘Moderate’ Level in Last Week of June

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County remains at a “Moderate” level of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Center for Disease Control.

From June 21-26, there were 125 new cases in Lafayette County, according to the city of Oxford’s website. That is a decrease from 161 new cases the week prior. However, new cases throughout June were almost double what they were in May.

Data is updated weekly on Thursday evenings.

The increase is in line with the upward trend for new cases across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Lafayette County’s Community Level went from “Low” in May, to “Moderate” in June.

However, there has only been one death due to COVID-19 in Lafayette County since March. Over the holiday weekend, the MSDH reported 3,240 new cases and one death.

People who are at higher risk for a more serious illness from COVID-19 should wear a mask in Lafayette County while in public, according to the CDC.

No local mask mandates are currently in place in Oxford.

As of Monday, the University of Mississippi reported eight cases of COVID-19 among faculty and staff.

Hospitalizations in Mississippi have also risen. On June 30, there were 275 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 with 35 in the ICU, up from June 23 when there were 243 people in the hospital and 31 in the ICU.