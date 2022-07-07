Avid Ole Miss Fan, Former Oxford Alderman John Wade Bounds Dies at 79

Former Oxford alderman John Wade Bounds, 79, died Tuesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Bounds his country in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant E-5. After marrying Janice Kellum, they lived in Americus, Georgia, for a brief time before returning home to Oxford in 1973 to begin his career as a life and health insurance agent.

John Wade Bounds

Bounds was both a member and past president of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Mississippi. He received the prestigious Lois Risher Hall of Fame Award from NAIFA-Mississippi.

He was an avid Ole Miss fan and was a lifetime member of the Ole Miss Alumni Association. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Bounds was a commissioner and chairman for the Oxford Housing Authority and Mississippi Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

He previously served as an alderman for the city of Oxford. His passion for public service went beyond the limits of his own community. He served on the Legislative and Commissioners committees of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

An Eagle Scout, he spent many years working with the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service.

The funeral will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at noon in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Cochet officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Staff report