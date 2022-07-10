Monday, July 11, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

UMPD Issues Missing Person Notice for Ole Miss Student

0
4223
Jimmie Lee AKA Jay Lee

The University of Mississippi Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an Ole Miss student who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Jimmie Lee, AKA Jay Lee, 20, is a black male who was last seen at about 5:58 a.m. Friday, July leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford.

Lee is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. He has black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Lee was seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1.” The car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

Photo provided by UMPD

He has not been seen or heard from since Friday morning.

He was last seen wearing a silver robe/housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UM Police Department at 662-915-7234 or 662-915-4911.

Previous articleOle Miss Announces 2022 Soccer Schedule 
Next articleThis Week Expected to be Hot With Some Rain Possible Wednesday

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles