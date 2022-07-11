Police Find Vehicle of Missing Ole Miss Student

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The vehicle of an Ole Miss student who has been missing since Friday has been located, according to the Oxford and University police departments.

The two police departments are conducting a joint investigation into the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20.

Lee’s vehicle was located Monday at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

“We believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance,” stated UPD and OPD in a joint press release sent Monday afternoon. “Officers from both departments are actively searching for Lee and we are asking for the public’s help.”

Lee’s sister, Tayla Carey, is also asking for people to reach out if they know anything about her brother’s whereabouts.

Lee was finishing classes for his bachelor’s degree in social work. He walked in the graduation ceremony in May.

“He likes to drink coffee in the morning on the way to work,” Carey said. “He’s very loud and bold and always happy. If you see him, you will know him. That’s the type of energy he brings.”

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

If anyone has information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message any of the department’s media accounts.