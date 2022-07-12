Absentee Voting for November Election Begins in September

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge in November and the absentee voting will begin on Sept. 26.

Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

According to the State Mississippi Judiciary’s website, County Courts have exclusive jurisdiction over eminent domain proceedings and juvenile matters, among other things.

The County Court will be held inside the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 10. The last day to cast an absentee vote will be Nov. 5.

Other races in November

Circuit Court judges qualify with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. According to the SOS’s website, Third Circuit Judges Gray Tollison, Kent Smith and Kelly Luther have qualified to run to retain their seats at the bench.

The only contested judicial race is for Luther’s seat. Shirley Byers has qualified to run against Luther.

In the race for Chancery Judge in Lafayette County, both Judge Larry Little and Bob Whitwell have qualified and neither have any opponents.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS) will face Democrat candidate Dianne Black to retain his seat in Congress.

Circuit Court of Appeal Judge for District 1 Jim Greenlee has also qualified to run and is unopposed.

Lafayette County Voting Precincts

DISTRICT 1

• OXFORD 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

• Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

• Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – Yocona Community Center)

DISTRICT 2

• OXFORD 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center)

• Philadelphia – Hwy 30 East – (1303 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Phil. Community Ctr)

DISTRICT 3

• OXFORD 3 – Stone Center – (423 Washington Ave. – Stone Rec. Center)

• Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church)

• College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

• Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center)

DISTRICT 4

• OXFORD 4 – (14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd. – Lafayette Civic Club)

• Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop (Hwy. 7 South)

• Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

• Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 (Harmontown)

• Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station #16)

DISTRICT 5

• OXFORD 5 – VOTING PRECINCT 501 (101 Ctr Ridge Drive – Old Health

Department – Hwy 7 South)

• Airport Grocery – (15 CR 369 7 South 7/9 Split-Fire Station #3)

• Paris – (31 CR 430 Paris Fire Station #14)

• Tula – (153 CR 436 Oxford – Tula Fire Station #6)

For more information about local elections, visit the Lafayette County Voting/Elections website.