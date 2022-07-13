Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Oxford, Lafayette School Districts Will Host Open Houses on July 28

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Area students and their parents will have the opportunity to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year that starts on Aug. 1 for both Oxford and Lafayette County districts.

The Oxford School District and Lafayette County school districts are both holding their Open Houses on July 28.

Oxford Intermediate School is postponing its Open House until Aug. 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. due to painting and cleaning from summer construction projects.

Oxford School District Open House Times

  • Early Childhood Center (PreK): Appointments all-day
  • Bramlett Elementary (K and 1st): 3- 5 p.m.
  • Della Davidson (2nd and 3rd): 3-5 p.m.
  • Central Elementary (4th and 5th): 4-6 p.m.
  • Intermediate (6th)on Aug. 16, 4:30 pm-6:30 pm
  • Middle School (7th and 8th): 5-7 p.m.
  • High School (9th-12th): 5-7 p.m.

Lafayette County School District Open House Times

  • Lower Elementary (pre-K-2nd) 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Upper Elementary, (3rd), 4:30-6:30 p.m.; (4th-6th) 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Middle School, (7th and 8th) 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • High School, (9th-12th) 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Students at both school districts will also have to go back to paying for lunches.

Nationwide, public schools had been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020; however, this upcoming school year, lunch will no longer be free unless the student qualifies for free or reduced lunches.

Breakfast will continue to be free at the OSD.

In the OSD, breakfast is free to all students. Lunch for students is $3, or .40 for those who qualify for reduced lunches.

In the LCSD, student breakfast is $1.75 and lunch is $2.75. Reduced breakfast is $.30 and reduced $.40.

Click here if your child attends Oxford schools to apply for free or reduced meals.

Click here if your child attends Lafayette County schools to apply for free or reduced meals.

