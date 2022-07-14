An Oxford Man Was Charged with Being in Possession of Weapon as a Felon

An Oxford man was arrested recently for being in possession of a weapon as a felon.

Montez Vaughn

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on South Lamar Boulevard for a driver not wearing a seatbelt.

After investigation, it was discovered that Montez Vaughn, 27, of Oxford, was a registered felon and in possession of a firearm.

Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Vaughn was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and

issued a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

Staff report