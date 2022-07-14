National Championship Spells Great News for Oxford’s Newest Condo Development – Rowandale

Sponsored Content

It is no secret that fans and members of the Ole Miss family have had a tough time purchasing properties in Oxford over the last 3 years due to the hot Real Estate market. A great opportunity has arrived on the tails of the Ole Miss Baseball team’s recent success for family, friends, and fans alike to have their own place to enjoy everything the University and Oxford have to offer.

It seems like after a successful football season under Lane Kiffin, the reintroduction of Double Decker and now an NCAA national championship for Mike Bianco’s men’s baseball team, all eyes are turned towards Oxford. This is great news for Oxford’s newest development, Rowandale, which drew inspiration from the famous William Faulkner estate. Rowandale is located approximately two miles from the Oxford Square and the Ole Miss campus. The development offers buyers newly renovated 2-6 bedroom homes, townhomes, condos and apartments with beautiful finishes and affordable prices – something that is rarely seen together in today’s market!

Rowandale is located just past the intersection of North Lamar on Molly Barr Road. This gives owners easy access to Big Bad Breakfast, Volta, Jinsei, Avent Park and many other local attractions. The property also offers a stop on the OUT (Oxford University Transit) lines which makes it perfect for anyone trying to access the University. Construction is near completion with units now available for purchase!

Rowandale is being developed by LRC Capitol in partnership with Cannon Cleary McGraw. We were able to Speak to Chad Cavanaugh, LRC’s Founder and CEO, about what motivated them to take on such a large project in Oxford.

“Oxford is by far the smallest market we have ever worked in. We focus most of our work in areas that are usually 10x the size of this town. It only took a few visits for us to fall in love with the charm and the atmosphere of the area and this has quickly become one of our favorite projects we have ever worked on.”

Oxford’s condo market has exploded in the last few years and buyers are finding it harder and harder to purchase a place of their own. The popularity of the town has created a shortage of options and increased prices across the board. We asked Peyton Adams who is heading up the project for Cannon Cleary McGraw what this will look like for someone trying to get into the Oxford Market.

“There is no question about it, it has been really tough helping buyers find a home or condo in this highly competitive market. It’s very common for condos to only last a few hours before there are multiple offers and it is sold for over asking price. I fell in love with Oxford at a very young age and I have been blessed to call it home for the last 8 years. The more opportunities we can provide for someone to write their own similar story, the better.”

This is the first time that the LRC team is in SEC country and there was a learning curve that had to immediately be overcome before the project took off. “Everyone on the local Oxford team stressed to us how important Ole Miss Sports are to the local economy, especially the housing market. We believed them but had no idea how passionate the fan base was until we saw what happened during the Rebels run in Omaha. We are extremely proud to offer an opportunity for someone who is unfamiliar to Oxford to come in and be embraced by the community like we were.”

The LRC team was blown away by the community’s hospitality and wanted to make a point to repay them. The perfect opportunity came in the form of the new Oxford Police Department Cadets. The Cadets were given free housing as a thank you for their committed service to the community.

If you are interested in learning more about Rowandale and what it has to offer, reach out to Peyton Adams with Cannon Cleary McGraw at 601-953-7936 or by email at peyton.ccm@gmail.com.