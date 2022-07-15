Lafayette County Upgraded to ‘High’ Level for Transmission of COVID-19

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Center for Disease Control has upgraded Lafayette County to a “High” community level of COVID-19 transmission. Image via the CDC

Lafayette County has been upgraded to a “High Level” of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control.

In the last seven days, there were 127 new cases in Lafayette County, according to the CDC.

Data is updated weekly on Thursday evenings.

The increase is in line with the upward trend for new cases across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Lafayette County’s Community Level went from “Low” in May, to “Moderate” in June and is now, “High.”

More than 30 Mississippi counties are currently designated as having “High” community levels of COVID-19.

However, there has only been one death due to COVID-19 in Lafayette County since March.

CDC reports seven Lafayette County residents were admitted into the hospital in the last seven days with four in the ICU unit.

On Thursday, the MSDH reported 2,027 new cases across the state in the past 24 hours with three new deaths.

Residents in counties with high COVID-19 activity should wear masks in public places, especially if they are at high risk for more serious illness from COVID-19, suggests the Mississippi State Department of Health.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. Vaccinations are widely available for both adults and children as young as six months old.

No local mask mandates are currently in place in Oxford.

As of Monday, the University of Mississippi reported 20 new cases on campus in the last seven days which is double what it was a week ago when there were 10 new cases during the previous week.

As of Thursday, there were 17 active cases. Thirteen of the people who tested positive are faculty or staff and four are students.

Hospitalizations in Mississippi have also risen. On June 30, there were 275 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 with 35 in the ICU, up from June 23 when there were 243 people in the hospital and 31

You can find daily COVID-19 updates for Mississippi and full information on free testing, vaccinations and boosters at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid19.