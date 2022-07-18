Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via LinkedIn

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14.

Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

In a statement on its social media sites, the University of Mississippi Panhellenic community called Roth “a friendly face, a sweet soul.”

“As we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved sister, we keep the entire Roth family in our prayers and hearts during this trying time.”

Image via Facebook

She was working as an event intern with The Mill-Plein Air.

She was a 2018 graduate of Marshall High School where she was active in cheerleading, cross-country, Future Farmers of America, and the National Honor Society.

“She radiated love and light to all those around her. She loved animals, was a beloved babysitter and loved serving her community. Whether she was volunteering to help protect abused and neglected children or spending her Thanksgivings delivering meals to the elderly and underprivileged, she had a passion to serve others,” states her obituary on the Downs Funeral Home website.

Click here to read the entire obituary.

The wreck occurred on Highway 7 South near Fire Station No. 3, according to the Oxford Police Department.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.