Oxonians Know When Sno Biz Opens, Summer is Around the Corner

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photos by Savannah Hook

Across the nation, folks wait for whether groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow to know when winter is over and spring has begun.

In Oxford, people look to see if Sno Biz is open.

The popular shaved snow cone shack opens during spring break and closes in September.

Owner, John Sherman, has owned Sno Biz for about 30 years. A high school basketball coach in the 1990s, he was looking for something to supplement his income in the summer months.

“I never expected (Sno Biz) would be here this long,” he said recently.

Sno Biz is located on North Lamar Boulevard, across the street from Dollar General. It’s been located there for about 9 years. Prior, it was located on University Avenue for almost 20 years.

Sno Biz offers more than 100 flavor combinations for its shaved ice, along with regular ice cream and other cold treats.