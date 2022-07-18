Rain Today; Hot, Humid Throughout the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via NWS/Memphis

The weather this week is not expected to bring anything surprising for summer in north Mississippi.

It will be hot and humid with a few rain showers possible.

Today, the rain will continue throughout the day with more thunderstorms possible this afternoon and then again later tonight. Some of the showers could produce heavy rainfall.

Lafayette County has a “marginal” risk for severe storms today, which is a 1 on a 1-5 scale used by the National Weather Service for storm risk levels.

After a possible shower early Tuesday morning, skies will clear and the sun will return in full force. The high temperature expected Tuesday is 93 degrees.

As the week progresses, the high will increase to 95 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

Currently, the NWS shows a 20-percent of rain on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Depending on the amount of humidity, the heat index values could make the temperature feel higher. The NWS currently has no heat advisories issued; however, if that changes, Hotty Toddy News will report any weather updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.