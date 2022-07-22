Community Church’s Back-to-School Bash

By Adam Brown

Summer is coming to an end and it’s time for school to get back in secession. Community Church Oxford will be hosting its sixth-annual Back-to-School Bash at the Pavilion on University Ave.

The director of the Next Generation Ministry Misty Parmer, met with HottyToddy.com to discuss the event. The Back-to-School Bash is free for the entire LOU Community on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

“We ask that those attending park in the Chaney’s parking lot, skate park lot, or large parking lot behind the old UPS store and walk over,” Parmer said. “Please do not park in the Burger King lot, as we need to leave those spots for their customers. We will have two OPD officers stationed in the road to help families across.

Every year that Community Church has hosted the bash they serve around 700-800 people with around 150 families coming to the bash.

“This year, we have pre-packed 100 backpacks with basic school supplies like binders, paper, pencils, colored pencils, erasers, folders, crayons, and glue sticks. In addition, this year, we have a few lunchboxes we will also be able to give out on a first come, first served basis,” Parmer said. “We will also be doing a door prize drawing every 30 mins where kids can win an Under Armour backpack with supplies. This event is always one of our favorites. It’s so awesome seeing a child walk up and look through all the backpack options, and choose the one he/she wants, and to see the excitement on their faces knowing it’s theirs.”

At the event their will be food, games and bounce houses.

“We will have free hotdogs, chips, and drinks,” Parmer said. “We have pinatas full of candy, two bounce houses for children 5 and under, an obstacle course bounce house for all ages, a giant inflatable slide, and a new addition of an inflatable axe throwing station. We will also have a few yard games kids can play while they are there.”

Parmer added that the goal is not only to give out free school supplies, but to hopefully love those in our community the way Jesus would.

“Our main priority in these events is to simply be the hands and feet of Jesus so others may know they are loved and seen, according to John 13:35,” Parmer said. “If there is a family in need beyond the supplies and backpacks we offer, we have an option for those families to let us know so we can meet those needs. Please see someone at the registration tent if you have a need beyond the free supplies. We don’t want any child going to school without the things they need.”