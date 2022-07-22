Friday, July 22, 2022
Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available at County Health Departments

Starting Monday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale.

Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.

To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations

If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org

If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Courtesy of the Mississippi State Department of Health

