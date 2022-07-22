Grenada Man Charged With Murder in Case of Missing Ole Miss Student

Although a body has not yet been found, a Grenada man has been arrested and charged with the murder of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, was charged with murder, according to a press release from the Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department.

Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

A bond for Herrington has not been set at this time.

According to Herrington’s Facebook page, he is the owner of T&T Moving Co. and graduated from the University of Mississippi in May with a BBA in Real Estate. While at Ole Miss he served as treasurer for the UM Gospel Choir.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

No other details were provided by law enforcement Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they become available.

For any tips, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or direct message them on social media.