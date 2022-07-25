Mississippi Sees First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported its first case of Monkeypox in a Mississippi resident.

The specimen was tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health Public Health Laboratory. An investigation to identify persons who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious is ongoing. Development (incubation) of the disease after exposure is one to two weeks.

Nationally, as of July 22, – 2,891 cases have been confirmed with no reported deaths. While this is the first reported case in Mississippi, it remains likely that other cases will be identified as well.

Transmission can occur with close skin-to-skin contact – kissing, cuddling or sex – with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding, or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.

“While anyone can get Monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the US and globally have been among men who have sex with men,” stated State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus.

Staff report