More Rain, Lower Temps Expected This Week in Lafayette County

Image via the NWS

A cool front moving into the area Monday will bring some rain showers and perhaps, a small break from 100+ temperatures.

A Heat Advisory was in effect today in Lafayette County through 9 p.m.; however, a brief round of showers and some cloud coverage has kept the temperature to around 81-85 degrees with 94 percent humidity.

Tomorrow’s high is expected to be about 93 degrees and there is a slight chance of afternoon showers.

Wednesday should be similar to Tuesday with the high around 93 degrees with a 20-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday’s high is expected to be 92 degrees and there is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.

The chance for thunderstorms increases as the week continues with rain and thunderstorms expected Friday-Sunday.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

On Sunday, the high is expected to be about 84 degrees with a 50-percent chance of rain.