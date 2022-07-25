Monday, July 25, 2022
Oxford High grad receives Walter S. Bounds Scholarship for Excellence￼

Rosemary Little received a Letter of Congratulations from Superintendent Bradley Roberson. Photo provided

Rosemary Little, a 2022 Oxford High School graduate, was among 10 students from across the state to receive this year’s Walter S. Bounds Scholarship for Excellence from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Named in honor of veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities.

Recipients of the $1,000 reward must also meet certain academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.

Little is enrolled at the University of Mississippi where she will begin classes as a freshman this fall. She plans to major in Psychology with hopes of pursuing a career as a Forensic Psychologist. 

